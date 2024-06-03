Brazil reshuffles regulatory roles

The Ministry of Finance has reassigned certain functions to the new gambling regulator.

Brazil.- Finance minister Fernando Haddad has reassigned two technical assistant positions to Brazil’s new gambling regulator, the Secretaria de Prêmios e Apostas (SPA). As published in the state gazette, one technical assistant post relates to General Regulation Coordination while another will join the SPA’s General Coordination of Responsible Gambling Monitoring.

Meanwhile, the SPA has named the economist and federal auditor of finance and control Emerson Luiz Gazzoli as betting authorisation coordinator.

Brazil sports betting regulatory progress

Led by Régis Anderson Dudena as its first president, the SPA is advancing with a phased timeline for the introduction of a regulatory framework for sports betting in Brazil. It has published ordinances related to payment rules, money laundering and crime prevention and rules related to customer rights.

The SPA recently published Ordinance No. 82 7, establishing the rules for authorisation to operate sports betting. Operators, including subsidiaries of foreign companies, must have headquarters and administration in Brazil. Foreign operators must have a Brazilian partner owning at least 20 per cent of the share capital of the legal entity that applies for licensing.

Phase three this month will see the publication of ordinances on technical and security requirements for online gaming, monitoring and supervisory rules and sanctions for breaches in the lottery sector. Finally, in July, phase four will see ordinances on responsible gambling.

At the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance said it had received expressions of interest from 134 operators interested in gaining licences for the Brazilian gambling market.