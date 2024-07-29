Boyd Gaming sees 5.5% increase in revenue in Q2

Boyd Gaming reported revenue of $967.5m for the second quarter of 2024.

US.- Boyd Gaming has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30. Revenue was $967.5m, up 5.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The increase was mostly driven by growth in the online segment.

Net income for the quarter was $139.8m, or $1.47 per share, representing a 22 per cent decrease in earnings per share. That’s because the prior year’s results included a one-time tax benefit, resulting in a lower tax rate of 5 per cent compared to 24 per cent in the current quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR for Q2 2024 decreased by 2 per cent, reaching $344.2m. Adjusted earnings were $150m, or $1.58 per share.

