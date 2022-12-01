Blueprint Gaming launches ted™ Cash Lock

Ted™ Cash Lock sees the iconic star of the films grace the reels with new gameplay, fresh features.

Press release.- Everybody’s favourite sweary bear is back in Blueprint Gaming’s latest adventure for its badly behaved but loveable protagonist, ted™ Cash Lock.

The first ted™ game in the series remains one of the studio’s most popular titles and ted™ Cash Lock, released on December 1st, sees the iconic, lairy star of the films grace the reels with new gameplay, fresh features but the same unmistakable sense of humour.

Psychedelic ted™ sees six or more Psychedelic Rainbow Ted symbols in view during the base game trigger the Free Spins bonus. Every Rainbow Ted that lands in view adds a special Cash Lock™ border to the reel position.

The Cash Lock™ positions can be then upgraded from bronze to silver to gold, increasing their value for the Super Cash Lock™ feature.

The Super Cash Lock™ feature is activated after free spins have been completed. Every reel symbol with a special Cash Lock™ border is replaced by a special ted™ symbol, with each one guaranteeing a prize based on the colour of the Cash Lock™ border.

It wouldn’t be a ted™ game without the infamous Thunder Buddies! It comes into play during Free Spins where players can win an instant Cashpot or one of three upgraded Free Spins rounds, including Super High Free Spins where every Cash Lock™ symbol that lands in view are guaranteed to be gold.

The release of ted™ Cash Lock comes soon after D10S Maradona and continues Blueprint’s mastery of crafting incredible games that bear famous IPs.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to have been working on another entry into the hugely popular ted™ franchise and we’ve introduced several new features for fans of the obnoxious bear to have fun with.

“We’ve packed a lot into ted™ Cash Lock – it promises to be a comedic playing experience with some serious win potential – we’re sure it’s going to be a hit among players across the board.”

