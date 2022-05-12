Blueprint Gaming adds Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch to Jackpot King

The Big Catch within Jackpot King library of games is expected to drive significant engagement for operators.

Progressive jackpot system boosted with legendary franchise’s popular title.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s industry-leading progressive jackpot system has hooked a major gaming title with the addition of Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch to Jackpot King.

Launched in 2021, the Big Catch version of the famous fishing-themed slot saw the creation of an alternative Free Spins round that successfully evolved the legendary Fishin’ Frenzy franchise to new heights.

During the gameplay, achieving three or more Bonus Symbols anywhere in view awards the Bonus. Once in the feature, four appearances of the Scatter and Wild Fisherman symbol will upgrade the cash value of the smallest fish to the next size and grant an extra five Free Spins. The bonus feature significantly boosted the win potential within this casino classic, with the opportunity of fish symbols worth x50 bet landing on the reels.

With the integration of Blueprint’s Jackpot King functionality, players now have the added excitement of gaining entry to the Wheel King and winning one of three progressive pots, while they continue to search the deep blue sea for big wins during the gameplay.

The inclusion of Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch within the ever-growing Jackpot King library of games is expected to drive significant engagement for operators, broadening the game’s appeal to a huge audience.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “By popular demand, we’ve implemented our Jackpot King functionality to this hugely successful iteration of the original and best fishing-themed slot.

“The constant addition of new games to Jackpot King ensures it remains the industry’s leading progressive system. Players will undoubtedly love the potential of reeling in a massive prize alongside the familiar excitement that comes with all Fishin’ Frenzy-themed games.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest Irish-themed slot game