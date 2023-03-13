BGC claims big rise in deposit limits during UK Safer Gambling Week

The Betting and Gaming Council has reported that 200,000 accounts set deposit limits in October.

UK.- The gambling industry lobby group the Betting and Gaming Council has reported that around 200,000 accounts set deposit limits in October, which coincided with Safer Gambling Week 2022. The number is an increase of 12.5 per cent year-on-year.

Some 61 per cent of players who set deposit limits did so for the first time. Meanwhile, the number of players actively using reality checks – on-screen alerts tracking how long customers are playing – rose by 300 per cent.

The BGC claims the figures show the success of Safer Gambling Week. That’s not possible to verify based on the figures provided since there was no month-on-month comparison. It’s unclear whether the rise in November 2022 was higher than usual or in line with a general rise in the use of such tools throughout the entire year.

The BGC says Safer Gambling Week generated nearly 30 million impressions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which is a 21 per cent increase on 2021.

Safer Gambling Week is an annual cross-sector initiative in the UK and Ireland involving bookmakers, amusement arcades, bingo clubs, casinos and online gaming operators. A core feature of the campaign was promoting and highlighting available tools which empower customers to enjoy betting and gaming more responsibly.

Sporting figures such as former football manager Harry Redknapp and former Celtic striker John Hartson supported the campaign by recording videos and sharing advice.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “These new figures show Safer Gambling Week has made a huge impact and continues to be an increasingly vital platform to successfully encourage the use of safer gambling tools in the regulated industry.

“Millions of customers now use safer gambling tools including deposit limits and time outs. This is a pillar of the regulated betting and gaming industry and is in marked contrast to the unsafe, unregulated and growing online gambling black market, which has none of the safeguards strictly employed by BGC members. Safer Gambling Week is further evidence of the regulated industry’s determination to keep raising standards.

“When we launched Safer Gambling Week last year, there was the usual disparagement from the usual suspects in the anti-gambling lobby who want to see less gambling not safer gambling. But millions of people do enjoy a bet – whether that’s on the lottery, sports, bingo or gaming – and even though problem gambling is very low at 0.2% according to the latest figures, it’s important our customers continue to gamble safely and responsibly. This is where technology and the regulated industry can help.

“We look forward to Safer Gambling Week 2023 with renewed enthusiasm following last year’s outstanding success.”

Study shows BGC “Take Time To Think” slogan has no effect on betting

A study carried out by the University of Warwick has questioned the effectiveness of the Betting and Gaming Council’s (BGC) Take Time To Think slogan. The study found that the responsible gambling message, which was launched in October 2021, has no effect on betting behaviours.

The study was based on a randomised online experiment. Researchers created an online game and gave the 1,500 participants a £5 bonus. Participants did not have to gamble – they could keep the £5, but only 579 (25.4 per cent) chose not to gamble. The participants were divided into three groups, each group playing the game under different conditions.