BGaming secures global content partnership Playtech

Now, BGaming’s portfolio of over 200 games has gone live on Playtech’s content library, Playtech Open Platform (POP). The platform allows licensed operators to access over 3,000 of the industry’s top games.

Playtech is one of the world’s largest online gaming software suppliers, founded in 1999. The publicly listed company offers gaming products and content to high-profile operators. Its customers have now benefited from popular BGaming releases such as Aztec Clusters, Lucky 8 Merge Up, and Pop Zen across both mobile and desktop channels.

According to BGaming representatives, the new agreement paves the way for BGaming’s expansion in regulated markets in 2025 and establishes its reputation as a trusted provider to operators worldwide.

Olga Levshina, CCO at BGaming, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Playtech, a huge name in the industry with a solid reputation for quality content.

“As our ambitions for growth continue to become reality, we are delighted to provide Playtech’s operator partners with our ever-growing portfolio which suits varying tastes from many different markets.”