Better Collective enters partnership with Germany’s Sport1

The affiliate company has entered into a sports betting content partnership with the multi-channel sports platform.

Germany.- Better Collective has entered into a sports betting content partnership with the German sports platform Sport1. Launching this month, the partnership will be co-branded with Better Collective’s Wettbasis brand, which will provide content for the Sport1.de site.

Better Collective said the deal would provide it with another marketing channel in the German market.

Co-founder and chief executive Jesper Søgaard said: “We look forward to getting started and I know that my colleagues at Wettbasis.com are working hard to be ready with appealing and engaging content for the Bundesliga season and in good time for the World Cup in football that is coming up in November.”



Sport1 managing director Matthias Kirschenhofer said: “We are thrilled to partner with Better Collective as the premier international sports betting media group for a completely new approach to sports betting collaboration; together, we are tapping into a rapidly growing and economically interesting market.

“With our new offer and Better Collective’s innovative tools, we will provide sports betting fans with attractive content on our digital platform to increase their betting success rate.”

Earlier this year, Better Collective appointed Mikkel Munch-Jacobsgaard as director of investor relations. He will take up the role on June 1, replacing Christina Bastius Thomsen, who has been made head of corporate compliance and sustainability.

Other recent hires at Better Collective include Adam Rosenberg as head of marketing and communications for its US operations, Pernille Holbøll as its senior director of group branding and media and Pablo Jensen as its senior VP of product and technology.