BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse launch Prop Central

Prop Central presents multiple-player prop wagering options.

US.- BetRivers Online and PlaySugarHouse sportsbooks, operated by Rush Street Interactive, will launch Prop Central, which presents multiple-player prop wagering options

Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, said: “With the popularity of props betting, we created Prop Central to give RSI’s bettors an easier way to navigate and wager on props. Additionally, Prop Central will provide bettors with continuous pregame and live updates on wagering choices, which will make watching their favorite players and sports even more engaging for our bettors this season.”

RSI Sportsbooks also announced updates to its squares promotional game for the upcoming football season.

Schwartz said: “We are excited to offer an improved Squares product heading into the fall football season. We are giving customers more chances to win bonuses and prizes, ultimately providing more value back to our loyal players. We can’t wait for the season to get underway!”

Delaware State Lottery selects RSI as online gaming operations vendor

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has announced that it was selected by the Delaware State Lottery as its vendor for the state’s online gaming business. RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming in Delaware for an initial term of 5 years, renewable for an additional 1-year term for an additional 5 years pending regulatory approvals.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, said: “We are honored to be selected by the Delaware State Lottery selection committee to provide online gaming operations in the First State. This partnership is yet another significant milestone for RSI, as the confidence of a state-backed organization, such as the Delaware Lottery, further validates the trust that lottery officials have in our award-winning online platform and customer service.