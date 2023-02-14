betPARX launches mobile sports betting in Ohio

Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator has launched mobile sports betting via its partnership with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the PGA Tour.

US.- Greenwood Gaming´s betting operator betPARX has announced the launch of mobile sports betting in the state of Ohio via its partnership with the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the PGA Tour. Sports fans in Ohio can wager via the betPARX sportsbook app.

betPARX became the exclusive mobile sports betting sponsor of the Memorial Tournament last year. The even is hosted annually at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. This year’s event will take place from May 29 to June 4. Once again, betPARX plans to offer fan experiences during the week.

Dan Sullivan, executive director of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, said: “We are thrilled to align with betPARX and to provide sports fans throughout the State of Ohio the opportunity to download the betPARX app and start placing bets on all sports. betPARX, the Memorial and the PGA TOUR have worked within the guidelines set by the Ohio Casino Control Commission to provide a safe, secure and enjoyable betting platform. And the betPARX app will provide Memorial fans and patrons a new experience when the top players compete during the week of May 29th.”

Matthew Cullen, senior vice president of sports for betPARX, added: “betPARX is thrilled to announce its mobile sports betting debut in Ohio. betPARX is one of the leaders in mobile betting and iGaming in North America and leverages superb technology, products and best Ohio marketing promotions. We are excited to partner with the PGA Tour and the Memorial Tournament to offer a fast, easy and fun experience for sports fans.”

betPARX will offer betting on golf, pro and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey, MMA, tennis, and soccer.

Ohio governor aims to double sports betting tax rate

Ohio governor Mike DeWine is already looking to double the state’s tax rate for sports betting. In his executive budget, DeWine has proposed changing Ohio’s sports betting tax rate from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

The revenue would go to schools for athletics and extracurricular activities, to tackle problem gambling and to cover the administrative costs of overseeing sports betting, including monitoring ads for sports gambling apps.