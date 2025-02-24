BetConstruct will display its latest features and products at SBC Summit Rio 2025

The company will be presenting an impressive portfolio at Stand B870.

Press release.- BetConstruct has announced its appearance at SBC Summit Rio 2025, taking place from February 26-27. The company will be presenting its portfolio at Stand B870.

This year, the operator is showcasing its expansive seven new Promotional Tolls with enhanced features to meet demanding needs.

BetConstruct is proud to present The Last Battle Universe, the industry’s first-ever B2B loyalty system. This pioneering initiative fosters collaboration, engagement, and value maximization for BetConstruct partners:

Up to 100 per cent cashback on setup fees: New partners enjoy this opportunity in the BetConstructs ecosystem.

Transparent Rewards: A clear loyalty system driving commitment.

Comprehensive Framework: Rewards partners and encourages growth.

Cost Savings: Loyalty points offset operational costs.

Level-Based Rewards: Unlock bigger rewards to boost profitability.

Innovational promotional tools

BetConstruct provides powerful tools like Bonus Pie, Trebuchet, and Yophone to boost player involvement and loyalty, creating a strong community and long-term growth.

Ortak marketplace

Ortak enhances gaming with custom NFTs, offering exclusive benefits and improving performance. Ortak.me White Label allows branded NFT marketplace launches, while Ortak Snowball boosts player involvement and loyalty.

The spotlight will also showcase BetConstruct’s land-based solutions, that enable seamless launch or expansion of betting and igaming businesses. With pre-integrated Sportsbook, Virtual Sports, Casino, and Live Casino, providers can offer players live and pre-match sports betting, along with virtual games at physical locations, enhancing both engagement and revenue potential.