BETBY expands premier cricket portfolio with launch of X-Battle Bats

The launch of X-Battle Bats aligns with the start of the cricket season.

Press release.- BETBY, the innovative sportsbook supplier, has unveiled the launch of its first fully in-house made e-sim X-Battle Bats, the debut title in its BETBY Unity Games lineup.

Launched to align with the start of the cricket season, this fully automated cricket simulation is now a key addition to BETBY’s premier cricket content portfolio, delivering unmatched coverage and player engagement across both real sports and esports simulations.

X-Battle Bats pits two AI-controlled batsmen against each other in an intense, strategic duel where every shot matters. Featuring high-quality graphics, the e-sim delivers a visually engaging experience that enhances the thrill of competition.

With no human input required, the simulation is powered entirely by advanced AI decision-making and realistic ball physics, ensuring that no two games are ever the same. Each match consists of 10 turns per batsman, with points awarded based on shot placement, creating a fast-paced experience filled with unpredictability and excitement.

The e-sim delivers a compelling blend of simplicity and depth. Players can witness a variety of batting styles and dynamic ball movement, making every shot feel authentic. With over 50 betting markets and 5,000 matches per month currently available—and scalable to any volume as needed—X-Battle Bats promises a non-stop stream of action for cricket fans and betting enthusiasts.

As a fully in-house development, BETBY ensures 100 per cent data accuracy and stability. The e-sim also offers unlimited customization options, allowing operators to tailor banners, players, and tournaments according to their preferences. With a particular focus on India, where cricket is highly popular, BETBY is prepared to craft bespoke solutions to meet regional demands, reinforcing its commitment to localized innovation and personalization.

Kirill Nekrasov, head of sportsbook product at BETBY, commented: “We are proud to introduce X-Battle Bats as the first product in the BETBY Unity Games lineup. This launch represents another step in our mission to continuously expand and refine our esports and virtual sports offering, ensuring operators have engaging, high-quality products tailored to their audiences. X-Battle Bats, a fresh, dynamic content that resonates with bettors worldwide, further solidifies our position as a pioneer in AI-driven sports simulations.”

As the cricket season kicks off, BETBY’s comprehensive cricket portfolio is fully equipped to meet the surge in demand surrounding the start of the Indian Premier League. Alongside X-Battle Bats, BETBY offers a broad selection of cricket betting options across multiple formats.

The supplier delivers coverage of 1,500+ real events, featuring 100+ pre-match markets and 70+ live markets, including advanced statistical player props and outright options beyond standard markets. With a dedicated team of expert traders, BETBY ensures accurate odds and seamless market updates throughout every match.

For eCricket enthusiasts, competitive eCricket provides an immersive experience with 1,000+ events per month, featuring real players competing in two simulators—Cricket 24 (for PC and consoles) and Real Cricket 24 (for mobile devices). The format consists of 5-over matches, with betting available across three core markets for both pre-match and live wagering.

BETBY’s proprietary esports feed BETBY Games further strengthens its cricket offering with high-frequency AI-powered simulations. The classic format features 10,000+ events per month, covering the top five global cricket leagues, with 100 per cent stability, over 10 betting markets, and 5-over matches. Meanwhile, the Blitz format delivers 5,000+ ultra-fast matches lasting from 3 to 5 minutes in a 1-over format, offering 20+ betting markets and ultra-low margins.

The company said: “With this extensive cricket-focused product suite, BETBY is fully prepared to support operators and bettors as the world’s biggest T20 tournament gets underway.”