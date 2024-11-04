Bannock Peak Casino reopens in Idaho

The venue has renovated its floor, ceiling and lights.

US.- The Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel has announced the reopening of Bannock Peak Casino in Idaho today (November 5). A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 12pm and guests will have a chance to win a guitar. The company upgrades include a new floor and ceiling, speakers, improved lighting and a paint job.

Bannock Peak Casino is one of two satellite properties under the Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel. It is adjacent to the Bannock Peak Truck Stop off Interstate 86 at exit 52 in Arbon Valley, west of Pocatello.

Colista Matsaw, CEO of Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel, said: “We are excited to invite our loyal guests back to Bannock Peak Casino, a long-standing part of our community, as we celebrate our reopening. Our commitment to providing a warm, friendly atmosphere and enjoyable gaming experience is stronger than ever.”

Robin Juarez, gaming machine director at Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel, added: “The floor will feature a mix of guests’ favorite games along with some of the latest and greatest games. We’ve also refreshed the layout to feel more spacious, ensuring a more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

See also: Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas completes first phase of renovation