Wynn Macau to host the Macau Snooker Masters in December

Wynn Macau will host the 2023 Macau Snooker Masters from December 25 to 29.

Macau.- Wynn Macau will host Wynn Presents – 2023 Macau Snooker Masters at the Wynn Palace’s Grand Theatre from December 25 to 29. Eight snooker players will compete for prize money of GBP150,000.

Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the board of Wynn Macau, said: “The objective of Snooker Masters is to actively support the government’s ‘1+4’ diversification development strategy, and to contribute to the growth of Macau’s sports culture and tourism industry. In addition, this esteemed event is also part of our long-term plan to bolster Macau’s influence in the international sports scene.”

The lineup is: Ronnie O’Sullivan, Ding Jun Hui, Marco Fu, Judd Trump, Jack Lisowski, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and Si Jia Hui.

