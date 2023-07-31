Wynn Macau hosts Leonardo da Vinci exhibition

The Contour of Light exhibition uses holograms, projections and VR.

Macau.- Wynn Macau has begun hosting the exhibition The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci at Wynn Palace. This event, running from July 30 to October 15, 2023, features holograms, light and shadow projections and virtual reality (VR) to explore the life and work of Leonardo Da Vinci.

Linda Chen, president and vice chairman of the Board of Wynn Macau, said: “Wynn will continue to play a proactive role in advancing Macau’s cultural industries, promoting the integration of culture and art + tourism.”

Wynn held an art seminar titled A Dialog of Sharing of Art: The Contour of Light: A Re-encounter with Leonardo da Vinci to promote art education. Over 180 teachers and students, along with young people, art enthusiasts and professionals from a variety of fields. The exhibit comes as casino operators expand non-gaming attractions.

MGTO announces events for H2

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced a series of events for the current half. In the first Plenary Meeting of the Tourism Development Committee (CDT), it mentioned plans to reintroduce the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and host the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum and Light up Macao.

Meanwhile, three subsidy programmes in 2024 will aim to bolster community tourism development and engagement. The MGTO will participate in regional and international travel fairs and conduct roadshows in Singapore and Malaysia.

See also: Macau casino operators to sponsor 70th anniversary Macau Grand Prix