Vietnam proposes extension of eVisa duration

The government is considering issuing e-visas to all countries.

The move would extend the permitted duration of stay from one month to three months.

Vietnam.- In an attempt to boost the recovery of tourism, Vietnam plans to extend the duration of e-visas for visitors from certain countries. The government will ask the National Assembly to approve an extension from the current 30 days to a maximum of three months for single or multiple entries.

The government is also considering issuing e-visas to visitors from all countries and territories. Currently, the government offers a one-month, single-entry e-visa to tourists from 80 countries, including the US, Australia and India.

The new proposal also seeks to increase the duration of stays for visitors from countries with 15-day visa exemptions, such as Japan, South Korea and certain European countries.

Vietnam has been proactive in relaxing its entry conditions to promote tourism since it reopened its borders in March 2020. However, despite its early efforts, Vietnam received only 3.6 million foreign tourists last year, representing just 20 per cent of pre-pandemic figures.

According to VnExpress, the government aims to attract 8 million foreign visitors this year. The next meeting of the National Assembly is set to convene in May.

The move to extend visa duration comes as Asia-Pacific locations compete for tourism spending as the region recovers from the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Several Vietnamese airlines are set to resume flights from mainland China.

