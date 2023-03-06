Victorian Gambling and Casino Regulator CEO, Annette Kimmitt, reflects on first year in role

Annette Kimmitt spoke at the inauguration session of Regulating The Game which is being held in Sydney.

Press release.- Annette Kimmitt AM, CEO of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has opened Australia’s leading gaming regulation and compliance conference in Sydney today (March 6), highlighting the challenges facing the gaming industry and the role of regulation in fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment.

In giving the keynote address, Ms Kimmitt reflected on her first year in the role, stating that her decision to take the job was influenced by the Victorian Royal Commission into the Casino Operator and Licence report.

Kimmitt stated that the report was an “absolute page-turner” and exposed complete governance failures, systemic infiltration by organised crime, and predatory behaviour against vulnerable individuals.

She expressed her shock at the report’s findings and became more interested in stories that exposed the long and deep roots of pubs, clubs, and wagering and betting providers in Australia’s political culture.

The VGCCC CEO explained her efforts to re-double their attention to the whole industry and not just the casino, stating that they did not want another Royal Commission in a few years because they did not pay enough attention to pubs and clubs.

She discussed the significant legislative change, which included establishing a new standalone casino and gambling regulator in Victoria and longer-term measures to enforce accountabilities.

Kimmitt also discussed how regulatory bodies such as the VGCCC had limited powers and resources to tackle billion-dollar gambling entities, stating that a “sea change” was underway. She praised her colleagues at the VGCCC and expressed gratitude for the support they provided in her new role.

“There’s also been a significant legislative change, with the government accepting all 33 recommendations handed down by the Royal Commission, including legislating to establish the new standalone casino and gambling regulator in Victoria and some longer-term measures to enforce accountabilities.

“Those have included the positive obligation for the casino operator to cooperate with the regulator and to prohibit the casino operator from giving false or misleading information.”

Today, Regulating The Game will hear from leading regulators with oversight responsibilities in the gaming sector including voices from AUSTRAC and ACMA.

Senior figures from gambling regulators. Alastair Shields chair of the Northern Territory Racing Commission is speaking along with Liquor & Gaming NSW, the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore and Carl Brincat, CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority.

The second day of the event will examine anti-money laundering and responsible gambling themes and will see the NSW Crime Commission present its report on money laundering via gaming machines in pubs and clubs.