VGCCC to monitor Victorian Spring Racing Carnival

The Spring Racing Carnival is one of the biggest horse racing events in Victoria.

Gambling inspectors will patrol racetracks and gaming venues in Victoria.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has announced that it will be present trackside and at gaming venues during the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival to monitor for breaches of rules designed to prevent harmful gambling. Electronic betting terminals and gaming machines will also be inspected.

After two years without crowds, this year’s annual thoroughbred racing series in Melbourne is highly anticipated. However, the VGCCC warned bookmakers at both metropolitan and regional race meetings to:

not accept bets from patrons who are intoxicated, or from minors under 18

not accept bets placed by adults that they know or suspect are being placed on behalf of minors

have on hand all required documents, like their ID, a valid registration, and their responsible gambling (RG) code of conduct and have read, understood and complied with their code.

VGCCC CEO Annette Kimmitt said the VGCCC will take the appropriate regulatory and disciplinary action if deliberate breaches are found by inspectors.

She said: “Complying with Victoria’s gambling laws is a bare minimum. This Spring racing season, we want to see industry participants step up to both their legal and social obligations and expect gaming operators to protect the community from gambling harm.

“Now that we have warned bookmakers and Tabcorp we will be watching, we will not shy away from taking strong action including fines and other regulatory action. We’re here to help ensure the industry operates with integrity and is safe and fair.”