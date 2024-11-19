Gaming regulation: Tasmanian government presses pause on gaming machine reforms

The government has indefinitely postponed the proposed mandatory cashless card system.

Australia.- The Tasmanian Government has announced that it has decided to pause plans to roll out a mandatory pre-commitment card for electronic gaming machines. The decision follows a report from MaxGaming, the operator responsible for the rollout.

According to the report, the system’s design and implementation would involve a significant cost increase and implementation delay. The need to create a centralised banking system was also identified as an obstacle.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff addressed the issue during a parliamentary session, expressing his intention to collaborate with other states on pre-commitment solutions. He noted that, as a smaller state, Tasmania could benefit from aligning with national initiatives.

Originally announced in 2022, the pre-commitment measures would have had default settings to restrict losses to AU$100 per day, AU$500 per month and AU$5,000 per year. Players would have been able to adjust these amounts based on their financial capacity.

The decision to defer the policy has drawn criticism. Rosalie Woodruff MP, from the Greens, said: “After weeks of dishonesty, denial, and dismissal from the Premier finally we have a concrete answer about his plan for pokies – and it’s terrible news for Tasmania. Make no mistake – this is a complete abandonment of a policy that should have already been in place this year.

“Whatever his other faults, the Michael Ferguson model for pokies would have been nation-leading. It would have saved lives and livelihoods, given kids a better life, benefitted our community, and been better for the economy. What the Premier has announced rips all that to shreds.

“The Jeremy Rockliff pokies scheme will entrench disadvantage and poverty among vulnerable Tasmanians. It will ruin families and futures. And as much as you might not want to hear it, it’s no exaggeration to say it will cost lives. This is a plan for perpetual pokies harm and for profits over people. The Premier has let the pokies lobby win. Again.”

Meg Webb, an independent member of the Legislative Council, said: “This is a shameful, cowardly and blatant betrayal of Tasmanians by Jeremy Rockliff, particularly those impacted from pokies related harm.

“Tasmania’s nation-leading evidence-based mandatory pokies pre-commitment card was recommended by independent bodies such as the Productivity Commission, and the Tasmanian Liquor and Gaming Commission. These independent entities recommended this genuine harm minimisation measure on the basis of evidence that the mandatory pre-commitment card would save lives.

“How do you pretend to balance lives already damaged and the risk of future damage, with increased profits for vested interests? The pokies industry has hit a double- jackpot with this backflip by the Premier.

“As detailed by former Treasurer Michael Ferguson in his opinion piece earlier this month, the majority of licensed venues’ gaming profits were up between 40 and 60 per cent in December last year alone, since the introduction of the current licensing arrangements.”

