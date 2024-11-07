TV show to promote Macau and Greater Bay Area

Hashtag Travelog has four episodes.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will release a TV show titled Hashtag Travelog to promote the Greater Bay Area in the Southeast Asia market.

Of four episodes, the first two will feature Macau and the others Guangdong and Hong Kong. The first episode will air on December 9. The show will see the Korean boy group CIX travel to Macau and Hong Kong. Malaysian artists Danny Koo and Jordan Sen participated in the filming in Guangzhou and Jiangmen, Guangdong.

The show will air on TV channels in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Maldives, Hong Kong, and Taiwan via tvN Asia. It will also be shown on the TrueID channel in Thailand and the Viu OTT platform.

According to the MGTO, the show will “build the Greater Bay Area’s reputation as a fascinating destination. Celebrities were interviewed for their filming experiences in the Greater Bay Area, to create a broader promotional impact of the travelogue.”

It added: “The tourism offices of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau keep progressing with collaborative marketing, joining hands to host joint booths at major international travel fairs in the three destinations, organize promotional events and destination presentations, produce TV programs and arrange for familiarization groups to visit the Greater Bay Area, all towards wider expansion of international visitor markets.”

The DSEC has reported that Macau received 25,920,914 visitors in the first nine months of the year. That’s an increase of 30.1 per cent when compared to last year and represents 85.8 per cent of the 2019 level.

Same-day visitors (13.83 million) rose by 42.8 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (12.05 million) by 18.1. The average length of stay shortened by 0.1 days in year-on-year terms to 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors remaining unchanged at 2.3 days.

Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 18,217,413. That’s a rise of 36.3 per cent year-on-year but only 84.9 per cent of 2019 levels. The number travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS; 9,257,455) grew by 20.4 per cent year-on-year.

Visitors from Hong Kong reached 5,402,071, up 0.8 per cent year-on-year to 97.2 per cent of 2019 levels, while the number of tourists from Taiwan (623,880) reached 76.5 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels and was up 81.9 per cent compared to last year. International travellers totalled 1,677,550, up 95.1 per cent year-on-year to 70.7 per cent of 2019’s levels.

