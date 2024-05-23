Turkish workers seek to modify IPI automatic stay

The former IPI workers have filed a motion for their lawsuit to continue.

Northern Mariana Islands.- A group of former Imperial Pacific International (IPI) workers who sued the casino operator for discrimination have filed a motion seeking to modify the automatic stay on legal proceedings arising from the casino operator’s bankruptcy proceedings. The motion, submitted by attorney Richard C. Miller aims to allow the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands to proceed with deliberation on damages.

Özcan Genç, Hasan Gökçe and Süleyman Köş filed a lawsuit against the Saipan casino operator four years ago. They have asked the court to permit a hearing on their second motion for default judgment filed on March 19. They emphasise that their request is limited to obtaining a judgment and does not include any efforts to enforce it. They seek US$1.08m in compensation for financial losses.

In April, IPI filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. Creditors have accused the company of misusing the application. The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has opted to delay its decision regarding the status of IPI’s gaming licence to allow a clearer understanding of the legal implications of the bankruptcy proceedings.