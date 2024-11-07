Turkish Football Federation introduces penalties for clubs that promote illegal betting

Clubs in the Turkish Super League could face fines of up to TRY10m ($292,000).

Turkey.- The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has introduced new penalties for illegal sports betting ads in professional soccer. Any club in the Turkish Super League involved in illegal betting promotions will be subject to fines of up to TRY2m (US$58,400) and potential point deductions.

Repeat the breaches could lead to fines of up to TRY5m (US$146,000) for a second offence and TRY10m (US$292,000) for a third. Subsequent violations could result in a TRY10m fine and a three-point deduction.

Turkey banned casinos in 1998 and non-state online gambling in 2006. However, the government estimates that citizens wager around US$2.9bn on illegal bets annually.

Australian government reportedly plans to ban digital sideline gambling ads

Meanwhile, the government of prime minister Anthony Albanese is reportedly planning to ban in-stadium electronic sideline ads during Australian Football League (AFL) and National Rugby League (NRL) games.

According to ABC, communications minister Michelle Rowland is also considering a proposal that would ban gambling logos from sports uniforms and jerseys. Both actions would need the consent of state and territory governments.

Opposition and anti-gambling advocates have called for the government to introduce a total ban on gambling ads as suggested by the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs led by Labor MP Peta Murphy.

The government has made no official statement. In September, It denied Sky News’ report of an immediate ban on online gambling ads and a partial ban on television ads from 2026. Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the government was still in discussions and has not made a decision.

In October, Australian Greens party submitted a bill to the senate calling for a ban on all gambling ads in the country. The bill would ban gambling ads on TV, radio, print and online.