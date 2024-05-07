TurboJET to offer Macau ferry-plus-show tickets

The ferry operator aims to boost passenger numbers.

Macau.- Wong Man-chung, business and services director at TurboJET, says the company has begun a collaboration with Macau casino operators to offer ferry-plus-show ticket packages. It aims to increase visitors on Hong Kong routes to pre-pandemic levels. It has also introduced discounts on ferry tickets.

The daily number of TurboJET sailings has increased from 16 to 60 since it resumed operations last year. Daily sailings occur every half hour, and night sailings occur every hour.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that Macau received nearly 9 million visitors during the first three months of the year. The figure was up by 80 per cent compared to the same period last year. The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said that based on the results, the government is on track to achieve its target of 2 million overseas visitors this year.