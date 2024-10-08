Tourism in the Philippines: 4.4m visitors in first nine months of the year

The figure was up 9.89 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that the Philippines received 4.4 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of the year. That’s an increase of 9.89 per cent when compared to last year. Some 91.99 per cent of arrivals (4.08 million) were foreign tourists, including people classified as overseas Filipinos. This segment saw growth of 10.36 per cent compared to 2023.

South Korea remained the country’s biggest source market, accounting for 26.9 per cent of arrivals (1.19m). The figure was up 12.1 per cent when compared to last year. The United States was the second-biggest source market with 694,142 arrivals, 15.6 per cent of all arrivals. The figure was up 1.7 per cent from the prior-year period.

There were 293,658 arrivals from Japan, up 31.69 per cent in year-on-year terms, while China remained in the fourth spot, with 260,134 arrivals (6.6 per cent). This was a 30.27 per cent increase from last year.

The number of tourists from Taiwan increased by 14.8 per cent, and from India by 15.14 per cent. Vietnam had 10.5 per cent fewer visitors. Australia and Canada saw slight declines of 0.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, in tourist numbers.

For the full year, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million. In July, tourism secretary Christina Garcia Frasco reported that earnings from inbound visitors reached PHP282.17bn (US$4.83bn) in the first half.