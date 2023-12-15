Philippines targets 7.7 million visitors in 2024

The number would be below 2019 figures.

The Philippines.- The Philippines expects to receive 7.7 million international visitors next year. speaking during a reception in Makati City on Tuesday, tourism chief Christina Frasco noted that the number would be less than pre-pandemic 2019 figures (8.2 million)

Frasco noted that the Philippines has received over 5 million international visitors since January despite being among the last countries in Southeast Asia to resume tourism post-pandemic. She underscored the resilience displayed by the sector.

According to Department of Tourism reports, the Philippines has recorded a 66 per cent recovery in international tourist arrivals. Some 91.88 per cent were foreign tourists while 8.12 per cent were overseas Filipinos. South Korea was the top source market with over 1.3 million arrivals, followed by the United States (836,694), Japan (285,655), China (252,171) and Australia (238,487).

Authorities reported a faster-than-expected rebound in tourism receipts, amounting to PHP458bn from January to November, equivalent to 96 per cent of 2019 figures.

See also: Philippine tourism peforming behind expectations, Maybank says