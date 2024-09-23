Tourism in Macau: 23m visitors in first eight months of the year

Macau’s tourism authority expects visitor arrivals to reach 34 million by the end of the year.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 23 million visitors in the first eight months of the year. That’s an increase of 30 per cent when compared to last year and represents 84 per cent of the 2019 level.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of Macau’s Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has said she is confident Macau will reach 34 million visits this year, about 6 million more than in 2023. In April, Macau’s chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said that Macau could attract more than 30 million tourists in 2024.

The city is now preparing for the October Golden Week, which will take place from October 1 to 7 inclusive. Fernandes said that she expects Macau to see an average of 100,000 visitors a day during the holiday period. Last year, Macau saw 932,000 tourists during the holiday, averaging 116,000 visitors per day. Earlier this month, CLSA reported that 80 per cent of Macau hotels were fully booked for the October Golden Week.

Mid-Autumn Festival: 492,100 visit Macau

The Public Security Police has reported that 492,100 visitors arrived in Macau during China’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which started on Sunday and ended yesterday (September 18). The average daily number of visitor arrivals during the holiday period was 98,420. Some 125,314 arrived on the first day of the holiday and 124,261 on Monday.

The Border Gate crossing between Macau and Zhuhai, the nearest mainland city in Guangdong province, was the most active with 195,789 arrivals, 39.8 per cent of all visitors.