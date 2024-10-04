Tourism in Macau: record visitor numbers on third day of Golden Week

Macau saw 174,234 visitor arrivals on Thursday.

Macau.- The Public Security Police Force (CPSP) has reported that 174,234 tourists arrived in Macau on the third day of the Golden Week holiday, contributing to an overall count of 478,634 visitors since Tuesday (October 1) and breaking the previous day’s record of 166,061 entries.

The daily average visitation stands at 159,545, surpassing the tourism authorities’ estimate of 100,000 daily visitors.

Golden Week runs until October 7. Last year, Macau saw 932,000 tourists during the holiday, averaging 116,000 visitors per day. According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the previous three highest daily visitor numbers to Macau during an October Golden Week period were in 2019, when 62,100 arrivals were recorded on October 5, 161,600 on October 3 and 159,300 on October 2.

Macau named Best BT-MICE City at the TTG Travel Awards 2024

The Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) was awarded Best BT-MICE City at the 33rd TTG Travel Awards 2024 ceremony and gala dinner, which was held in Bangkok on September 26. It’s the second time in a row that the city has received.

“Receiving the ‘Best Convention City (Asia)’ award highlights that Macau’s exhibition strength and international platform advantages are constantly being consolidated and enhanced,” the government said.

In the first half of the year, the number of MICE events held in the city was up by 34.5 per cent compared to H1 2022. There were 702 events, 95.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019 (734).