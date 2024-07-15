The Star halts electronic gaming amid system upgrade issues

Electronic gaming machines and table games were shut following an issue while the system was being upgraded.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that some of its systems experienced disruptions due to planned upgrades in preparation for the implementation of cashless gaming. Performance issues identified during post-upgrade testing led the company to deactivate all electronic gaming machines and electronic table games at its three properties from 10.00pm on July 13.

The Star said the decision was taken “to ensure compliance with relevant regulations, and to maintain the company’s commitment to safer gambling procedures”

The casino operator is working with provider, Konami, to address the operational issues. It said Treasury Brisbane, The Star Gold Coast, and The Star Sydney will remain open, offering table games, restaurants, bars, and entertainment services.

