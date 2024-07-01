The Star Brisbane: more opening details released

The first phase of opening will begin on August 29.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced that The Star Brisbane at Queen’s Wharf will open various cultural, culinary and entertainment attractions on Thursday August 29. Star Brisbane chief executive officer Daniel Finch said there will be a steady stream of openings throughout the rest of the year.

Initial attractions will include a Sports Bar, a revamped Fat Noodle restaurant, Japanese restaurant Sokyo, and Cherry. Other areas opening this year, but not necessarily all on August 29 include the Event Centre, The Star Grand hotel, the Terrace Dining, three restaurants on the Sky Deck, the Leisure Deck and the main casino floor.

Finch said: “Like the rest of Brisbane, I am excited for this game-changing development to invigorate the CBD, including our nighttime economy and we will soon announce more exact dates for the diary. Fittingly, public spaces will be among the first areas to be opened and that includes the viewing platform on Sky Deck, Miller Park, and of course the Neville Bonner Bridge linking Queen’s Wharf to South Bank.

“We are thrilled to be commencing our phased opening to coincide with Brisbane’s biggest party, Brisbane Festival however the transformed grassed public areas along the river including The Landing and Finger Wharves will open after Riverfire. The incredible artworks throughout the precinct including the signature piece from home-grown, internationally recognised artist Lindy Lee will be installed.

“The Event Centre is ready to host a full calendar of events and conferences from early September. And we are preparing at full throttle to welcome our first guests to the five-star The Star Grand with bookings to open very soon.”

Finch noted that he is also focused on The Star’s remediation plan.