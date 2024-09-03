The Star Entertainment Group suspended from trading

The casino operator failed to publish its financial report on Friday.

Australia.- The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced on Monday (September 2) that The Star Entertainment Group has been suspended from trading after failing to post its financial results on Friday. The company had already requested a halt to trading following the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC)’s release of the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry.

“Bell Two” probed the casino’s adherence to regulatory standards, financial obligations and the efficacy of its reform agenda since the original inquiry. It found The Star to be “falling short of what is required from a suitable casino operator.”

See also: Paul Newson: “NSW has lost its gambling policy and regulatory leadership mantle”