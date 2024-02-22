The Star Entertainment Group launches cashless gaming trial in Sydney

The trial will apply to 51 poker machines and 8 table games at The Star Sydney casino.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has today (February 22) announced the start of a trial of cashless gaming and carded play at The Star Sydney casino. The trial applies to 51 poker machines and 8 table games within the Sovereign Room.

The initiative, which has received regulatory approval, will serve as a precursor to reforms in New South Wales (NSW), which are expected to introduce cashless gaming and carded play at casinos in August.

The Star’s Group CEO and managing director, Robbie Cooke, said: “The commencement of the trial follows months of planning, development, testing and training in consultation with relevant regulators.

“The trial environment provides an opportunity to test the new technologies and processes, from the perspective of both our guests and our team members. Readiness for the new regime that will apply from August 2024 is a key element of our transformation program.”

The company has recently entered into an agreement with the NSW Treasurer which mandates the maintenance of a minimum workforce at its Sydney casino. The agreement requires Star Entertainment to uphold specified ratios of full-time, part-time, and casual employees at The Star Sydney casino until June 30, 2030.