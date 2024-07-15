The Star confirms new CFO and Sydney casino CEO

Neale O’Connell and Janelle Campbell have received all necessary regulatory approvals.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has confirmed the appointments of Neale O’Connell as interim group chief financial officer and Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer of The Star Sydney after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The appointment of Neale O’Connell was announced on March 22 following the resignation of Christina Katsibouba. O’Connell served as the global CFO of Corporate Travel Management from 2019 to 2021 and was group CFO at Tatts Group from 2012 to 2018. Katsibouba, who has been with the company for nine years, including two as head of finance, has left to pursue other interests.

The appointment of Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer of The Star Sydney was announced on January 25. Campbell worked as director of finance and financial controller for Conrad Treasury in Brisbane, executive director of finance for Conrad Jupiters and Treasury Casinos Queensland (2003-2004) and senior vice president of finance for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macau (2008-2018). Campbell has also held a senior executive position with an Australian hotel company. Campbell will also join the board of The Star Sydney.

The announcements came a few weeks after the company named Steve McCann as chief executive officer and managing director. He replaced David Foster, who was appointed CEO temporarily following the resignation of Robbie Cooke in March.

The casino operator described McCann as a highly experienced global executive with 28 years of experience in gaming, leisure and real estate. In his most recent role, he served as chief executive officer and managing director at Crown Resorts. Before that, he spent over a decade as group CEO of Lendlease Corporation Limited. Before joining Lendlease in 2005, McCann held senior leadership positions at ABN AMRO and Bankers Trust.