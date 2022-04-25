The Philippines: 58 arrested for illegal gambling

Those arrested were caught over the weekend during anti-illegal gambling raids in Central Luzon.

Police in Central Luzon have carried out a raid that ended with 58 people arrested for involvement in illegal gambling.

The Philippines.- A raid carried out by police in Central Luzon over the weekend ended with 58 arrests. Officers found people allegedly gambling on cara y cruz coin tosses, betting games, and illegal cockfighting.

According to The Inquirer, police seized money, gambling paraphernalia, five dead fighting roosters, 18 live fighting roosters, 17 rooster gaffs, and a motorcycle. Those arrested were charged with violating anti-illegal gambling laws.

A week ago, police in Pampanga arrested seven people who were involved in illegal cockfighting in Santa Maria village. Pampanga Police Chief Colonel Alvin Ruby Consolacion has vowed to prosecute those involved in criminal and prohibited activities, including illegal gambling.

Prior to that, three Chinese and a Filipina woman were arrested in Paranaque City on suspicion of operating an illegal casino. According to the Manila Bulletin, police seized three fishing slot machines (a Philippine version of video Karera), money exchange machines, 74 slot machine game cards, 600 silver tokens, and 24 red steel chairs.