Thailand: 21 arrested over alleged illegal online gambling

Thailand.- Over 50 police officers in Pattaya arrested 21 people at a house in Pattaya for involvement i alleged online gambling, including baccarat, poker, slots, and sports betting. They say they discovered ten people on the ground floor of the house allegedly operating computers and managing calls related to illicit gambling. The other 11 suspects were found on the second floor sleeping.

The business is believed to have catered primarily to clients from India and Dubai. Police seized desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, and Thai SIM cards. They believe the group had been operating since August 2023, orchestrating online gambling on behalf of a network based in the Philippines. Administrators worked in shifts to manage seven websites.

While some of the detainees were legally in Thailand, others were found to have overstayed their visas or entered the country unlawfully.

