Thai PM orders probe into alleged police corruption over slot machines

Srettha Thavisin has ordered an investigation into a police superintendent’s allegations.

Thailand.- Prime minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) to investigate a controversial statement made by Phasi Charoen police superintendent Pairoj Namuangrak in a Line group chat. According to The Bangkok Post, the superintendent accused police major general Prason Anmanee of allowing a illegal business to install slot machines in his jurisdiction.

Namuangrak had criticised Anmanee in a group chat for allegedly instructing him to overlook the installation of slot machines. Although the message was deleted the next day, a member of the group, which included 393 participants, took a screenshot and leaked it online. This led MPB commissioner police lieutenant general Thiti Sangsawang to call an urgent meeting to address the accusations.

During the meeting, Namuangrak reportedly said he was under stress and had confessed that his message was false, stating he had not verified the information before making it public. Anmanee said he held no resentment towards Namuangrak and had no intention of pursuing legal action against him. However, Thavisin stressed the necessity of an investigation, insisting that the issue would not be resolved with an apology.

See also: Thailand: 6 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling