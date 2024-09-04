Thai police officers suspended amid online gambling probe

Eight officers are accused of alleged involvement in illegal online gambling and money laundering.

Thailand.- The Royal Thai Police (RTP) chief has ordered the temporary suspension of eight officers associated with former police general Surachate Hakparn, who is being investigated for alleged involvement in money laundering related to an online gambling network.

According to The Thaiger, the officers are accused of organising and promoting online gambling, as well as engaging in money laundering. The RTP has established a committee, led by police lieutenant general Santi Chainiramai, to oversee the investigation. The suspended officers have the right to appeal to the Police Civil Service Commission (PCS).

