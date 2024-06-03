Thailand: 6 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Those arrested are allegedly linked to two illegal gambling websites.

Thailand.- The Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has arrested six people for alleged involvement in two illegal gambling sites, which authorities believe are affiliated with a Cambodian criminal organisation. According to The Bangkok Post, the sites are ‘mm.safa555.com’ and ‘safa55game.com’ and have about 10,000 members.

Raids were carried out on June 1 at four locations in Lop Buri and Nonthaburi following the issuance of arrest warrants for 12 people. Five were detained at a luxury residence in Nonthaburi. They were allegedly responsible for managing bets. Another man was apprehended at a residence in Lopburi’s Phatthana Nikhom district. Police seized assets valued at over THB60m, including computers, firearms, vehicles, foreign currencies, cash, gold bars, jewellery, luxury items and various financial documents.

