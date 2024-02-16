Thai cyber police arrest 26 over alleged illegal online gambling

police seized over THB18m (US$499,000) in cash.

Thailand.- The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police has arrested 26 people in raids targeting two illegal online gambling sites, ramruy.net and pok9.com. Officers seized THB18m (US$499,000) in cash.

Among those arrested were alleged beneficiaries, financial managers, account jockeys and administrators. Assets seized included cash, vehicles, designer bags, luxury watches, and electronic devices collectively valued at over THB40m (US$1.13m). The illegal operations reportedly generated over THB300m (US$8.3m) per month.

Thai authorities have also extradited two South Korean nationals who were allegedly running an illicit online gambling platform under the name Oppa Casino. Park Kyungjun and Park Jongmin faced penalties for visa violations in Thailand before being extradited to South Korea to face gambling charges.

See also: Thailand: woman arrested for promoting illegal online lottery