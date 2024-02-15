Thailand: woman arrested for promoting illegal online lottery

The woman was allegedly paid for posting links on her Facebook profile.

Thailand.- A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly promoting an illegal online lottery through a Facebook page. She faces charges of advertising or indirectly enticing others to gamble online.

The woman, identified as Arunee, said she received a monthly fee from a website owner to post gambling links on her Facebook fan page, which had over 100,000 followers and featured live broadcasts with lottery tips. The arrest followed an investigation by the Analytical News and Special Tools Division of the Special Branch Police. Police seized nine lottery tip sheets and mobile phones.