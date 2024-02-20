Malaysia: 181 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police carried out a series of raids during the Chinese New Year period.

Malaysia.- Police in Johor conducted a special operation named Operation Limau targeting illegal gambling during the Chinese New Year season. It led to the arrest of 181 people, including 8 foreigners.

The operation was carried out from February 5 to 15 and ended with the seizure of MYR133,533.50 (US$33,924) in cash. The detainees comprised 136 men and 37 women aged between 20 and 60. Those arrested will be investigated for suspected breaches of the country’s Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

