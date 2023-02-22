Taiwanese travel agencies visit Macau

Representatives from 58 travel agencies visited Macau to explore ways to revitalise the tourism industry.

Macau.- Tourism groups from Taiwan have visited Macau to explore how to incentivise tourism between the destinations. The meeting was part of a five-day tour that involved the Travel Industry Council of Macau.

Taiwanese delegates were shown offerings in Macau and Hengqin to learn what they can offer potential tourists. According to Macau Business, representatives of 58 Taiwanese travel agencies were among the delegates who met with representatives of hotels, travel agencies and integrated resorts in Macau to explore business opportunities.

The Macau Government Tourism Office said the visit would facilitate a tourism revival and exchange between Macau, Hengqin, and Taiwan. In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, over 39.4 million people visited Macau, of which 1.06 million were from Taiwan.

Last month, representatives from Hong Kong’s travel sector, travel agents, bloggers, online influencers, and marketers visited Macau for the same purpose.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that nearly 1.40 million visitors arrived in Macau in January. That’s an increase of 101.3 per cent when compared to last year and 259 per cent on month-on-month terms.

For full-year 2022, Macau recorded a total of 5.70 million visitor arrivals. The number was down 26 per cent year-on-year and the lowest since 1999.