TAB NZ launches Betcha

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has launched a new betting platform called Betcha aiming to attract under 30s and those who typically don’t use the TAB. It’s the first time since the TAB was established in 1950 that it’s launched a new betting brand in New Zealand.

Betcha operates as a separate entity with its own website, requiring current TAB customers to create new accounts. Betcha offers only fixed odds betting on racing, with no tote betting available. While the fixed odds generally match those on the TAB site, it offers additional features, such as a more flexible bonus bets and promotions toolbox.

Cameron Rodger, Entain Australia and New Zealand’s managing director – New Zealand, said betcha was a response to the threat of offshore betting operators.

He said: “In the three months to the end of June 2024, New Zealanders’ spending with offshore betting operators grew by 30 per cent, continuing a trend over the last three or more years. Offshore spending is now estimated to be over NZ$180m per annum, and this is led by the growth in offshore spending doubling in the 18-29-year-old age band in the last five years.

“Their betting activity provides little to no benefit for the New Zealand racing and sports industries, and these offshore operators are under no obligation to provide the same level of harm minimisation support and account management tools that Betcha will make available for Kiwis.”

Mel Kenneday, Entain’s chief marketing officer, added: “This new brand will emphasise the social and competitive value of sports and racing and introduce New Zealanders to the next generation of betting. This means we’ll be focusing on some of those events and sports that the newer generation have really shown interest in, like football, basketball, and UFC, with Betcha confirmed as New Zealand’s official wagering partner for UFC.”

