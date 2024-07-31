TAB NZ interim chair Anna Stove announces resignation

Stove has been interim chair since September.

New Zealand.- Anna Stove has announced her resignation from the TAB NZ board after serving for five years. She has been interim chair since September 2023 and will stay on until the minister for racing appoints a new candidate.

NZ said Stove had played a significant role in the strategic partnering arrangement with Entain and oversaw the implementation of key changes in the racing industry recommended by the Messara Report. After leaving the board, Stove will continue pursuing her interest in racing by breeding and racing thoroughbreds at her Karaka property.

Stove said “I would like to thank the Minister, and all my director and management colleagues who I have worked with during this time. I have the utmost confidence in the remaining Board and management team continuing to build on the foundation we have laid – we are well-placed for the next chapter. I feel very confident about the industry’s future and its contribution to the nation’s economy.”

TAB NZ chief executive officer Nick Roberts said: “I would like to thank Anna for her leadership and drive. There’s no doubt that Anna leaves the organisation, and those who rely on our funding, in a better position than when she joined in 2019.”