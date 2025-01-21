Two more Macau casino operators announce employee salary increase

Four out of six casino operators have now announced pay rises.

Macau.- SJM Resorts and Melco Resorts & Entertainment have announced a salary increase for employees to take effect on April 1.

SJM Resorts said the increase will benefit approximately 99 per cent of the workforce. Employees earning a monthly salary of MOP16,000 (US$1,995) or below will receive an increase of MOP600 (US$75). Those earning above MOP16,000 (US$1,995) will receive a rise of a 2.5 per cent.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, said: “SJM progressed steadily throughout 2024. We deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our team members and are pleased to announce a salary increase for all eligible employees.

“As we step into the new year, SJM will continue working hand in hand with our team to pursue high-quality development, achieve new milestones across various domains, support Macau’s moderate economic diversification and create value for the community.”

Melco Resorts’ eligible full-time non-management employee currently earning a monthly base salary (including tips) of up to MOP16,000 (US$1,995) will receive a pay increase of MOP600 (US$75) or 3.8 to 6.5 per cent. Those earning over MOP16,000 will see a 2.5 per cent salary increase.

Lawrence Ho, Melco’s chairman and CEO, said: “We sincerely appreciate the dedication and continuous hard work of our Colleagues. In recognition of their efforts, we are pleased to reward the team by sharing the gains to express our gratitude for their unwavering support. We look forward to reaching new heights together in the future.”

Last week, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) announced a pay raise from April 1 for senior managers and below. Those who joined the company before January 1 on MOP16,000 a month or below will get MOP600 (about US$75) extra. Those on over MOP16,000 a month ill receive a 2.5 per cent increase.

Sands China also announced a salary increase for employees. From March 1, salaries will increase by 2.5 to 5 per cent, depending on pre-tax monthly wages. Those earning up to MOP16,000 will receive a rise of MOP600. Those with higher salaries will see a 2.5 per cent increase. Employees who have been with the company for one year or more will receive a discretionary bonus equal to one month’s pay. This bonus will be paid on January 27 to non-management team members.

