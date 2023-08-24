TAB NZ chair steps down after two years

Stewart was appointed chair of TAB NZ at the start of the 2021/22 financial year.

Mark Stewart has stepped down as chair of TAB New Zealand.

New Zealand.- TAB New Zealand has announced the departure of its chair Mark Stewart after two years “of transformative change at the national betting operator.” The minister for Racing, Hon Kieran McAnulty, has appointed Anna Stove as interim chair, commencing September 1.

Stewart’s stewardship at TAB NZ commenced in the 2021/22 financial year. It has seen a strategic partnership with Entain, leading to funding increments for New Zealand’s Racing Codes, Sport NZ and the 37 National Sporting Organisations engaged with TAB NZ.

TAB NZ CEO Nick Roberts said: “We are indebted to Mark for generously giving his time to TAB NZ. “We have been incredibly lucky to have had access to Mark’s unparalleled experience and unique skillset. His leadership at TAB NZ has changed the lives of tens of thousands of Kiwis, from those in our sporting communities to those whose jobs are reliant on the domestic racing industry”.

Stewart said: “It has been a rewarding couple of years on the TAB NZ Board and more importantly we’ve delivered a sustainable long-term outcome for our stakeholders through the Entain partnership.

“I would like to thank the Minister, and all my director and management colleagues who I have worked with during this revolutionary time for the business. They have all shown great integrity and commitment to reaching a once-in-a-generation outcome that we are all very proud of.

“I have the utmost confidence in the remaining Board and management team continuing to build on the Entain partnership for the benefit of our country. I am also delighted that Anna has been appointed as Interim Chair. We have benefited from her governance experience in racing and commercial acumen over the last couple of years”.

Stove, who has been deputy chair since August 1, said: “I am very excited to be picking up the reins as we pay particular focus to working with the Government on modernising New Zealand’s gambling settings”, Ms Stove says. A legislative net which restores TAB NZ’s monopoly in the modern, online world will not only result in better harm minimisation outcomes for Kiwi punters, but would also see an immediate funding uplift to racing and sport.”

