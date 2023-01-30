Sydney Swans extend partnership with NSW “Reclaim the Game” initiative

The Sydney Swans were the first AFL club to partner with the New South Wales government’s initiative.

Australia.- The Sydney Swans have announced that they have extended their participation in the NSW Government’s Reclaim the Game initiative. Sports betting advertising and sponsorship will continue to be prohibited at Swans home games.

The Swans were the first AFL club to join the initiative when it was launched in late 2020 to challenge the “normalisation of sports betting and advertising.” Last May, Cricket NSW and A-League football clubs Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Macarthur FC renewed their participation in the initiative.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said: “As a football club we believe it is extremely important to provide education to staff, players and fans about the risks associated with gambling. We’re thrilled to be extending our partnership with GambleAware to continue our important work in this area.

“This partnership supports our ambition to provide a more family-friendly sporting experience at our home matches for both our men’s and women’s teams.”

Minister for hospitality and racing Kevin Anderson added: “The Swans have already partnered with us for two seasons, and we are excited to extend the partnership for two more years.”