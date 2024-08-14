Philippines Ombudsman orders dismissal of Alice Guo for grave misconduct

The Ombudsman also ordered the forfeiture of Guo’s retirement benefits.

The Philippines.- The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service of Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, due to serious wrongdoing. It was also decided that Guo should lose her retirement benefits and be permanently banned from holding public office.

The order follows Guo’s alleged involvement in the operations of raided offshore gaming operators. Government lawyers said they may pursue the quo warranto case that the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) had filed against Guo. Some 12 Bamban officials have been suspended for three months.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) welcomed the Ombudsman’s decision, stating that it demonstrates the efforts of government agencies in combating illegal gambling.

A week ago, the Commission of Elections (Comelec) fact-finding panel recommended filing an election offence case against Alice Guo for allegedly misrepresenting information in her certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2022 election.