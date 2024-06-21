Success Universe appoints Cua Fong Ying as secretary

Cua Fong Ying has also been appointed as the company’s authorised representative.

Macau.- The casino investor Success Universe Group has appointed Cua Fong Ying as company secretary and authorised representative in place of Agnes Chiu Nam Ying, who tendered her resignation yesterday (June 20).

Cua Fong Ying joined Success Universe in 2006 and has been responsible for the group’s company secretarial matters. She previously served as senior company secretarial manager. She is described as having “extensive experience”, having served in various companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

According to the company, Nam Ying confirmed that she has no disagreement with the board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needed to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or shareholders.

Success Universe stated: “The board would like to take the opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms Chiu for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of office and express its warmest welcome to Ms Cua on her new appointment.”

For the full year 2023, the company posted net profit of HK$169.3m (US$21.6m). Revenue was down 11 per cent in year-on-year terms to approximately HK$101.9m while gross profit increased by 35 per cent to about HK$16.8m.

From the casino hotel Ponte 16, the company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of HK$334.1m (US$42.7m). The company’s shared profit of the associates amounted to HK$143.7m (US$18.4m).