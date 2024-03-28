Success Universe posts net profit of US$21.6m for 2023

That compares to a net loss of HK$287.1m in 2022.

Macau.- The casino investor Success Universe Group has shared its financial results for the year 2023. The company posted a net profit of HK$169.3m (US$21.6m). Revenue was down 11 per cent in year-on-year terms to approximately HK$101.9m while gross profit increased by 35 per cent to about HK$16.8m.

From the casino hotel Ponte 16, the company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of HK$334.1m (US$42.7m). The company’s shared profit of the associates amounted to HK$143.7m (US$18.4m).

As of December 31, the casino at Ponte 16 had 109 gaming tables in operation: 103 mass tables and 6 high-limit tables. The average occupancy rate of Sofitel Macau At Ponte 16 reached approximately 83 per cent in 2023.

Yeung Hoi Sing, Sonny, chairman of Success Universe Group Limited commented: “In a dynamic recovery environment, we will draw inspirations from positive developments in our sectors in 2024. We will maintain an optimistic and strategic approach to navigate the robust yet dynamic recovery, with a strong commitment to enriching our diverse business portfolio.

“With a strategic mindset and prudent decision-making, we remain steadfast in our mission to achieve a sustainable long-term growth and capitalise on emerging opportunities ahead.”