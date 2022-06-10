SkyCity Auckland launches new multi-sensory attraction

The casino operator has launched a virtual reality attraction 186 metres above street level at its Sky Tower

New Zealand.- SkyCity Auckland continues to expand its facilities and it’s now added a multi-sensory attraction called SkySlide. The attraction takes riders on a 360º virtual reality tour of the city’s skyline via a glass slide with virtual speeds of up to 100km/h.

Callum Mallett, SkyCity’s chief operating officer said: “We’re really excited to be opening such an adrenaline-pumping attraction at the Sky Tower. There is nothing like this in Auckland or even New Zealand.

“The Sky Tower is a much-loved New Zealand icon, and now Kiwis can use virtual reality to fully immerse themselves in an experience that would have previously only been available in their imagination. SkySlide gives adults and kids from across the country a new reason to visit Tāmaki Makaurau and even more reasons for international visitors to add it to their ‘must do’s when they travel to New Zealand.

“SkySlide has been in the works for a few years, opening a new attraction during a pandemic had its challenges, but we are ecstatic for SkySlide to join the Sky Tower and the world-class attractions, dining and hotels at SkyCity Auckland”.

The venue started operating with no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements in April, after authorities in New Zealand dropped the country’s Covid-19 alert level to “Orange” under its Covid-19 Protection Framework. In later March and early April, there was a steady increase in visitor numbers at the Auckland venue as well as in Hamilton.