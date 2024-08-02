SkyCity Auckland casino to close for five days in September

SkyCity has agreed to close the gambling area from September 9 to 13.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group has decided on the five-day closure period for its gambling area of the SkyCity Auckland casino, following an agreement with the Secretary for Internal Affairs. It will carry out the punishment from Monday, September 9 to Friday, September 13 inclusive.

The agreement, contingent on the Gambling Commission’s approval, follows a complaint lodged in February 2022 by a former customer who gambled at the casino between August 2017 and February 2021. The complaint led to an application in September 2023 to suspend the casino licence for up to ten days. This was later reduced to five days.

During the temporary closure, only the gambling area and the food and beverage outlets within it will be closed. All other areas, including the hotels, Sky Tower, theatre, and restaurants and bars outside the gambling area, will remain open as usual.

Jason Walbridge, SkyCity’s chief executive officer, said: “The closure is the result of failings on the part of SkyCity, which we have accepted responsibility for. We failed to meet the standards expected of us in this case.

“Over recent years, we have made significant progress to strengthen how we manage risk across the SkyCity Group, but there is still work to do. We are well underway and remain committed to prioritising the care of our customers. We understand that the privilege of holding a casino licence comes with significant responsibilities and obligations.”

See also: New Zealand to introduce licensing system for online casinos